Video: Dodgers New Cable Deal

SI's own Tom Wilson is our resident expert in baseball cable deals. He's the writer, director and host of the 2016 documentary, "Moneyball Too," and knows of what he speaks.

I play along, just happy to have the deal signed sealed and delivered. And now I'm hoping and praying for baseball. Real, live, Dodger baseball.

Speaking of which, if you missed the SI MLB staff's ideas for bringing back baseball in one form another, read this. For my perspective on their perspective -- and Major League Baseball's -- read this.

For you newcomers, "Between Three Palms" is an ongoing video talk series, primarily but not exclusively devoted to Dodgers baseball. The name, "Between Three Palms" (or BTP, for short) is a nod to the famous-in-LAD-circles Chavez Ravine palm trees, The Three Sisters. Oh, and it's like "Between Two Ferns," only about baseball, and less funny.

Here are the others BTPs in the series: "Battle of the Dodgers Beards," "State of the Dodgers Union," "You Betts Yours Life," "The Worrier," "Who's on the Bump," The Astroisks," and "The Pilot."

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

The One That Got Away: Ex-Dodger Adrian Beltre, on His 41st Birthday

Not the one who got away, actually. Just the last one who got away. Unless Yordan Alvarez (traded for Josh Fields, God bless em) finds his way to Cooperstown some 20 years from how.

MLB Has Some Bright Ideas For 2020 Schedule, SI Staff Has Some Better Ones

All games to be played in a single, centralized location in Arizona? Makes some sense. In empty Spring Training facilities and Chase Field? Understandable. A return to baseball in May? No. That shouldn't even be under consideration.

Dodgers' New TV Deal Ends 6-Year Blackout

Really. This is NOT an April Fool's joke.

Andrew Friedman's Dodgers Trades - The Complete List

Ooh, we're gonna have fun with this one, aren't we Dodgers fans? Andrew Friedman's Dodgers trades - all of them - in one place, posted this morning by the always clutch MLBTR.

Video: Battle of the Dodgers' Beards

"Between Three Palms" get a little hairy.

Dodgers Have a New TV Deal, and I'm Thinking About Vin Scully

If I heard the one about Roy Campanella shaving with a tongue depressor once, I heard it a hundred times. It was always fresh and always fun. Walter Alston on the team bus challenging any man to step outside to fight him, finding no takers? Maybe 50 times.

A Few Thoughts About Al Kaline

What is it about certain players, who although they were not a member of the home team, and though you rarely got to see them play, stand out as favorites nonetheless? Baseball fans of a certain age may share the feeling, but not know exactly how to explain it.

Dodgers Foundation Launches Online Auction, 100% of Proceeds to Benefit COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Auction items include autographed and game-used jerseys from Dodger fan-favorites

Dodgers Prospect Watch: DJ Peters

The issue with Peters has always been strikeouts, but you can say that about a lot of guys, and the Dodgers need right-hand hitting power hitters. We'll see him in the majors in September, or the COVID-19 equivalent of.

Howard Cole

Dodgers, iHeartMedia Los Angeles Launch COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Dodgers Foundation, and iHeartMedia Los Angeles announced today that they will be providing critical donations to support local COVID-19 relief efforts that will aim to uplift significantly impacted Angelenos, including our most vulnerable populations and those on the front lines of this crisis.

