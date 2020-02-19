Between Three Palms: The Astroisks

Oh, Astros. Your apologies ring hollow, your excuses are several rungs below "the dog ate it" and you're not fooling a soul.

Jim Crane, Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander; you are hereby called out once again. While I don't condone headhunting, and can assure you that it would solve absolutely nothing outside of a fastball to the ribs, you deserve everything that's coming your way.

Because you're remorseless, you're clueless and have a moral compass that points, shall we say, to a place well below ground. I hesitate to call you "bad guys," but I reserve the right to hurl that one in due course.

In this episode of SI Inside the Dodgers' Between Three Palms. Tom Wilson and Howard Cole rip Houston for their past behavior. And there behavior now.

What does it say about the state of the game that the only person apologizing for a thing is a guy named Rob Manfred?