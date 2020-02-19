InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Between Three Palms: The Astroisks

Howard Cole

Oh, Astros. Your apologies ring hollow, your excuses are several rungs below "the dog ate it" and you're not fooling a soul.

Jim Crane, Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander; you are hereby called out once again. While I don't condone headhunting, and can assure you that it would solve absolutely nothing outside of a fastball to the ribs, you deserve everything that's coming your way.

Because you're remorseless, you're clueless and have a moral compass that points, shall we say, to a place well below ground. I hesitate to call you "bad guys," but I reserve the right to hurl that one in due course.

In this episode of SI Inside the Dodgers' Between Three Palms. Tom Wilson and Howard Cole rip Houston for their past behavior. And there behavior now.

What does it say about the state of the game that the only person apologizing for a thing is a guy named Rob Manfred? 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers' Pitcher Ross Stripling, Tough Guy or Old Softie?

Love Ross Stripling. Gotta love the Strip. And what's not to love? He's always smiling, he does good work in the community and he's got a great Twitter feed. And he does everything the Dodgers ask of him.

Howard Cole

by

Skadi

Gambling: Astros Hit-by-Pitch Odds

Oddsmakers predict what might happen on the "unwritten rules" side of baseball this season. The below prop bets come courtesy of SportsBetting.ag.

Howard Cole

by

Skadi

Video: Interview with Dodgers Assistant Pitching Coach, Connor McGuiness

Introducing the Los Angeles Dodgers newest member of the coaching staff Connor McGuiness. He is no stranger to the young hurlers the Dodgers have in L.A. and on the way.

Steven Douglas

Carlos Correa, Astros Take Low Road in Fight with Dodgers

The Astros simply cannot seem to get out of their own way. The latest display of theater came from shortstop Carlos Correa.

Jake Reiner

by

K.D.F. 1974

A Conversation with Dodgers' Prospect Ryan Pepiot

Our recent interview with one of the Dodgers top pitching prospects Ryan Pepiot. The right-handed pitcher is ready for Spring Training and the upcoming season.

Steven Douglas

Between Three Palms: You Betts Your Life

Best team in Dodgers history? It might be. Tom and Howard discuss.

Howard Cole

Video: New Dodgers Mookie Betts and David Price meet the press

Si's Michael Duarte has the behind-the-scenes videos.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Way Too Early Dodgers Opening Day Roster Prediction

There are backups at almost every spot on the team and backups for the backups in some cases. With thriving young players and veterans galore.

Howard Cole

Video: Dodger Stadium Pavilion Renovations

Here's a little look at the renovations currently underway at Dodger Stadium. Video by SI Inside the Dodgers' contributor Michael Duarte.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Baseball Will Survive Whatever Changes Rob Manfred Cooks Up

The designated hitter was once considered blasphemy. Still is in some parts. Two 12-team leagues with two divisions each seems quaint by today's standards. But we survived. Night games at Wrigley Field? "How dare you!"

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974