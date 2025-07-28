SI

Dusty Baker Will Come Out of Retirement, Manage in World Baseball Classic

He'll lead a Central American team next spring.

Patrick Andres

Dusty Baker watches batting practice before a game between the Padres and Giants.
Dusty Baker watches batting practice before a game between the Padres and Giants. / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
After three years away from managing, Dusty Baker is back—and his return will take on an international flavor.

Baker will manage Nicaragua in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, the country's baseball federation announced Monday afternoon. It will be the 76-year-old's first managerial gig since his retirement from the Houston Astros.

Nicaragua is currently ranked No. 16 in the World Baseball and Softball Confederation men's baseball rankings. The team finished 19th in its first ever appearance in the tournament in 2023.

Baker managed the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals and Astros during his long Major League Baseball career. He won 2,183 games in 26 seasons, along with three pennants and a World Series title in 2022.

The 2026 edition of the WBC is scheduled to begin on March 5. The Nicaraguans will be grouped with the Dominican Republic, Israel, the Netherlands and Venezuela in pool play in Miami.

