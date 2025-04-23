Edwin Diaz Nonchalantly Said His Legs Changed Lengths and Fans Have Questions
The New York Mets completed their sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday with a win in extra innings.
Key to the Mets’ effort was closer Edwin Diaz, who pitched a perfect ninth inning but was unable to finish the game. After stepping off of the mound in discomfort several times, Diaz was pulled in the 10th inning. Manager Carlos Mendoza chalked it up to cramping in Diaz’s hip, and Diaz said after the game that he did not see it being a big issue moving forward.
But beyond the cramping, Diaz also revealed a, shall we say, puzzling medical update.
“Yesterday, my legs—one was longer than the other one,” Diaz said. “We worked on that yesterday. I don’t know if that was a problem. [It was the] first time that had happened to me. We fixed it yesterday.”
Diaz explained that he and the trainer realized that one leg was reaching out a bit longer than the other, and the trainer worked on his hips to get things where they needed to be. Asked if he figured out what had caused the leg lengthening, Diaz was casual to a point of inspiring awe.
“I don’t know. I didn’t ask. He just did it, and I was feeling better after.”
Understandably, fans were a bit confounded with the injury update.
Given Diaz doesn’t seem too worried about the issue, maybe the confusing update is just the result of a game of telephone getting a bit out of hand somewhere along the line.
And if you need one leg shortened on short notice for any reason moving forward, apparently, the Mets have a guy for that.