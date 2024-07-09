SI

Elly De La Cruz Had Fans In Awe With One of Coolest Stolen Bases of MLB Season

Andy Nesbitt

Elly De La Cruz found a cool way to steal his 44th base of the season.
Cincinnati Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz has been must-see TV pretty much since the first game of his rookie season last year. That continued Monday night when he found a very cool way to steal his MLB-best 44th base of the season during a 6-0 win over the Colorado Rockies.

De La Cruz, who stole another base later in the game, caught the Rockies sleeping after a pitch in the first inning, as he took off for second while the catcher was throwing the ball back to the pitcher.

That's was pretty ridiculous, in an awesome way.

Fans rightfully loved it:

