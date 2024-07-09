Elly De La Cruz Had Fans In Awe With One of Coolest Stolen Bases of MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz has been must-see TV pretty much since the first game of his rookie season last year. That continued Monday night when he found a very cool way to steal his MLB-best 44th base of the season during a 6-0 win over the Colorado Rockies.
De La Cruz, who stole another base later in the game, caught the Rockies sleeping after a pitch in the first inning, as he took off for second while the catcher was throwing the ball back to the pitcher.
Check this out:
That's was pretty ridiculous, in an awesome way.
Fans rightfully loved it:
