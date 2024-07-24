Elly De La Cruz Hit One of the Most Ridiculous Home Runs of MLB Season vs. Braves
Cincinnati Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz added another awesome moment to his highlight reel on Wednesday when blasted one of the most ridiculous home runs of the 2024 MLB season against the Atlanta Braves.
De La Cruz, who also stole his 50th base of the season in the game, hit a 2-2 pitch that was low and away and somehow was able to pull it over the wall in right center.
This homer didn't just barely make it into the stands—it traveled 402 feet on a pitch that had no business being pulled at all by De La Cruz, let alone getting blasted out of the park.
Check this out:
Fans were rightfully in awe of that:
De La Cruz—a first-time All-Star in '24—entered Wednesday slashing .258/.350/.487 this season with 17 home runs and 44 RBIs. His Reds are 4.5 games out of the National League's third wild-card spot.