SI

Elly De La Cruz Left No Doubts About Potential Home Run Derby Participation in Future

De La Cruz had a blast watching this year's contest.

Blake Silverman

Elly De La Cruz declined an invitation to participate in the 2025 Home Run Derby.
Elly De La Cruz declined an invitation to participate in the 2025 Home Run Derby. / Screengrab via ESPN / @Reds on X/Twitter
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz didn't step into the batter's box during the 2025 Home Run Derby, but he debatably was having the most fun of anyone at Truist Park in Atlanta.

He was downright giddy watching fellow Dominican star Oneil Cruz mash 21 homers—including a 513-foot bomb—during the first round Monday night. After Cruz's monster round wrapped up, he joined the ESPN broadcast desk and was asked about his interest about competing in the future.

"I would like to do it at some point," he said when asked if he's interested in participating in the Derby on ESPN. "Not now, but at some point I'd like to do it. ... I think I can win this."

He declined an invite to this year's contest for the third straight year. He did tease that he fans may see him there in the future, though, mentioning "the time is coming." Although that time isn't this year, the fun he had watching Monday night's show may have given some extra motivation. And he definitely got to take some notes.

The third-year star has 56 career homers, including 18 this season. On the year, he's slashing .284/.359/.495 with 63 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in addition to the 18 long balls.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/MLB