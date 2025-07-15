Elly De La Cruz Left No Doubts About Potential Home Run Derby Participation in Future
Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz didn't step into the batter's box during the 2025 Home Run Derby, but he debatably was having the most fun of anyone at Truist Park in Atlanta.
He was downright giddy watching fellow Dominican star Oneil Cruz mash 21 homers—including a 513-foot bomb—during the first round Monday night. After Cruz's monster round wrapped up, he joined the ESPN broadcast desk and was asked about his interest about competing in the future.
"I would like to do it at some point," he said when asked if he's interested in participating in the Derby on ESPN. "Not now, but at some point I'd like to do it. ... I think I can win this."
He declined an invite to this year's contest for the third straight year. He did tease that he fans may see him there in the future, though, mentioning "the time is coming." Although that time isn't this year, the fun he had watching Monday night's show may have given some extra motivation. And he definitely got to take some notes.
The third-year star has 56 career homers, including 18 this season. On the year, he's slashing .284/.359/.495 with 63 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in addition to the 18 long balls.