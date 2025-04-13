Elly De La Cruz Had MLB Fans in Awe With Epic Grand Slam vs. Pirates
Elly De La Cruz did not disappoint on his own bobblehead night.
In the third inning on Saturday, the Cincinnati Reds shortstop hit a grand slam on Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Andrew Heaney, giving the Reds a 4-0 lead. The grand slam marked De La Cruz's third home run of the season, and the first since he crushed two homers in the Reds' win over the Texas Rangers on March 31. It also was the second grand slam of De La Cruz's career.
The switch-hitter left fans in awe as he belted the grand slam from the right side of the plate, notable since De La Cruz is typically a better hitter from his left side.
Last season on De La Cruz's bobblehead night, Great American Ball Park set a weekday attendance record with 42,427 fans coming on a Wednesday night, the largest crowd the stadium had seen on a weekday that wasn't Opening Day. With another slew of fans at Great American Ball Park on Saturday for this year's bobblehead night, De La Cruz delivered with the massive grand slam.
Coming off a breakout season in 2024 that saw De La Cruz make his first MLB All-Star Game, the 23-year-old is currently slashing .236/.288/.400 with two home runs and 12 RBIs. Those numbers should rise after Saturday's grand slam.