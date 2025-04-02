Elly De La Cruz Quickly Covers Absurd Amount of Ground to Make Surreal Sliding Catch
Elly De La Cruz is a walking highlight reel.
The Cincinnati Reds shortstop has been off to a red-hot start to the 2025 campaign at the plate, launching two home runs and tallying eight RBIs in his first five games of the year. It was his efforts on defense that wowed fans on Wednesday, however.
Coming all the way from his position in the middle of the infield, De La Cruz ranged into foul territory behind third base to make an epic sliding catch. De La Cruz travelled an astonishing 119 feet in order to haul in the fly ball, covering a stunning amount of ground in order to make the play.
Have a look:
He came a long, long way to secure that catch.
De La Cruz continues to stun as one of the most exciting players in MLB, capable of getting fans on their feet at moment's notice.