Elly De La Cruz Had Everyone in Awe With Absolute Rocket of a Throw to First
In this story:
Elly De La Cruz continues to be must-see TV for what he can do at the plate, but also the cool stuff he can pull off in the field. For more proof of that, you just need to see the ridiculous throw to first he had in the Reds' loss to the Braves on Sunday in the Speedway Classic.
The 23-year-old shortstop fielded a routine ground ball hit by Luke Williams and seemed to double clutch it for a second before firing an absolute laser that just beat Williams to the bag to end the inning.
Look at how much of a blur this throw was:
Imagine being Reds first baseman Spencer Steer and having to catch that thing? No thank you.
MLB fans were rightfully in awe of that:
Too good.
