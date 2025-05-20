Elly De La Cruz Safely Slid Into Home Over a Teammate’s Bat Without Disturbing It
Elly Da La Cruz walked in the first inning of the Cincinnati Reds game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.
Four pitches later, Austin Hays doubled into the left field corner. Of course, De La Cruz scored from first on the play because he is so darn fast, but the real notable part of the play was the fact that Hays' bat was still laying in the batter's box when De La Cruz dove headfirst towards the plate at full speed.
And he slid right over it and never touched the bat.
How does he have that much control of his body when he's diving headfirst at that speed to not disturb that bat in the slightest?
De La Cruz probably just got lucky. The fact that he's so fast he can score from first on a ball that is fielded cleanly and then followed by two pretty good throws also means there's no time for anyone to even consider moving the bat.
Later in the game, De La Cruz drove in a run of his own on what was ruled a double off the wall. Just like Hays earlier in the game, he ended up on third on the play. Being the good teamamte that he is, De La Cruz made sure to toss his bat aside before taking off so that TJ Friedl, who scored on the hit, didn't have to slide over any obstructions.