Elly De La Cruz Unapologetically Breaks Unwritten Rule in Reds' Loss to Brewers
Coming off an MLB record three straight losses by a score of 1-0, the Cincinnati Reds were in desperate need of a spark Friday night against the Milwaukee Brewers. And as he often does, Elly De La Cruz tried to provide that.
The Reds' offense was sputtering again at American Family Field, as they were being no-hit by Brewers left-handed pitcher Tyler Alexander through five innings. Batting in the top of the sixth inning, De La Cruz laid down a bunt on the first pitch of his at-bat—a big no-no in the unwritten rules of baseball.
Although it was just the sixth inning—and not the ninth, when it would be unforgivable—Alexander did not appear too pleased with De La Cruz's bunt attempt to try to break up his no-hitter.
Alexander left the game soon after with the no-hitter still intact, holding the Reds without a hit or a run through 5 2/3 innings. Cincinnati went on to break up the no-hitter in the seventh when Gavin Lux singled to center field off Milwaukee reliever Abner Uribe.
In the eighth inning, Cincinnati scored two runs to finally snap its scoreless streak at 35 innings, the club's longest drought without a run since the 1946 team was held off the scoreboard in 37 straight innings.
The Reds will return to the diamond Saturday for a rematch against the Brewers in Milwaukee. Brady Singer will take the mound for Cincinnati, while Elvin Rodriguez will toe the rubber for the Brewers.