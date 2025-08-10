Elly De La Cruz Shows Off Impressive Reaction Time With Cool Game-Ending Double Play
The Reds entered the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday night locked in a tight battle with the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Fortunately, Cincinnati had the powers of Elly De La Cruz to lean on.
With the Reds up 2-1, the Pirates got a man on first, and Nick Gonzales came up to bat with one out. On a 2-2 count, he absolutely mashed a liner— right at De La Cruz, playing deep at the shortstop position. Without wasting even a second, EDLC then rifled a one-hop throw to first for the force-out that ended the game.
It was a very cool play that required remarkable reaction time and De La Cruz was all too happy to show off his.
That is a hard throw to make it to first on a bounce before the runner does. De La Cruz has done it again.
The win marks the Reds' 61st of the season, and it was arguably the most exciting ending yet.