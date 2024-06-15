Elly De La Cruz Stunned Snoop Dogg on Brewers Broadcast With Laser Throw
Elly De La Cruz gained a new fan Saturday afternoon during the Cincinnati Reds' matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field—Snoop Dogg.
The 52-year-old rapper was in the Bally Sports Wisconsin broadcast booth in the second inning and watched as Brewers infielder Brice Turang bounced a ground ball toward De La Cruz at shortstop.
"Oh, he's safe. He can't throw that," Snoop Dogg said. "He don't got an arm like that. No he don't!"
Yes, De La Cruz does have an arm like that. Throwing across his body, the Reds shortstop nailed Turang out at first base by half of a step.
"Who is that with that rocket?" Snoop Dogg exclaimed. "He's got a rocket in his pocket."
De La Cruz does boast one of the best arms in baseball. He's known to uncork throws north of 100 mph from shortstop, and his throw Saturday certainly looked like it met that criteria.
Snoop Dogg was in Milwaukee this weekend to perform a show at the Potawatomi Casino Hotel later on Saturday night. He threw out the first pitch before Saturday's game and was able to get it over the plate.
You truly never know what you're going to see at the ballpark.