Emmanuel Clase Hits Jonathan India in the Head With 99 MPH Fastball

Ryan Phillips

Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase hits Kansas City Royals infielder Jonathan India with a fastball.
Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase hits Kansas City Royals infielder Jonathan India with a fastball. / Via FanDuel Sports Networ
Jonathan India is going to be shaking this one off for a while.

On Sunday, the Cleveland Guardians led India's Kansas City Royals 6–2 with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning when India stepped to the plate. He dug in against All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase, and after the count went to 1–1, Clase unleashed a 99 mph fastball that hammered India in the side of the helmet.

That's scary.

The ball appeared to hit the helmet square in the ear hole but missed India's face. Luckily he was able to walk off the field under his own power, but he was removed from the game.

MJ Melendez replaced India, and Clase struck out Bobby Witt Jr. to end the game in a 6–2 win for Cleveland.

Clase is one of MLB's best closers. A three-time All-Star, three-time All-MLB selection and two-time AL Reliever of the Year. Even the best are prone to wildness.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

