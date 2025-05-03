Epic Dad Moment: Father Makes Unbelievable, Eyes-Covered Catch at Yankees Game
Catching a baseball in the stands is hard enough. Now, imagine trying to snag a foul ball with your eyes closed. Impossible, right?
Well, that incredible feat happened today at Yankee Stadium as the New York Yankees took on the Tampa Bay Rays. As a Yankees fan saw a foul ball coming his way, he had his glove ready. But he had an adorable, young fan atop his shoulders who decided to make the catch way more difficult than it had to be.
She used her hands as a human blindfold, covering the fan's eyes as he tried to bring the ball in. Somehow, he still made the grab even through the massive distraction. What a diabolical move by the young girl, smiling as her intrusive thoughts took over.
"That's dad power right there," Yankees broadcaster Jeff Nelson said as the highlight played on YES Network.
The dad still handed the ball off after the incredible catch, too—he's probably used to the shenanigans.
The Rays beat the Yankees 3-2 Saturday, even as Yankees superstar Aaron Judge smacked his 11th home run of the season. Tampa Bay snapped a four-game losing streak thanks to a two-run inning where they took the lead in the top of the eighth inning.