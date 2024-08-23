Ernie Clement Hits Highly Unusual Home Run for Blue Jays On Pitch at Eye Level

Ernie Clement!



This pitch was 4.60 ft above the ground, the 2nd-highest pitch hit for a HR under pitch tracking (2008), behind only:



Kyle Higashioka at 4.61 ft on 6/12/22



Clement has 2 HR on pitches 4+ ft above the ground this year, tied for the most in a season in that span. https://t.co/Dqgm7djFpn