ESPN Anchor's Tour of Old ‘Baseball Tonight’ Set Had Fans So Bummed Out
The old version of ESPN's Baseball Tonight will always hold a soft spot in the hearts of so many baseball fans who grew used to watching the show every night. It was some fun TV where you could catch up on highlights, see some great "Web Gems" and learn something from some in-depth analysis.
The show is still currently around but it's only aired before Sunday Night Baseball and during big events like the playoffs and the All-Star Game. The daily showings ended in 2017.
The studio in which the old show was shot is still around but it's more like a baseball graveyard these days. ESPN anchor Gary Striewski gave fans a tour of it this week on his social media:
Fans were pretty bummed out by that.
