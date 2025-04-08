ESPN’s Clinton Yates Lays Into Pirates After Roberto Clemente Controversy
The Pittsburgh Pirates are being blasted for a very dumb decision, and the roasting of the team continued into the new week.
On Monday's episode of Around the Horn, ESPN's Clinton Yates used his "Face Time" segment to lay into the Pirates for removing a tribute to franchise great Roberto Clemente at PNC Park and replacing it with an advertisement. Yates did not hold back.
"The Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park took down a sign commemorating Roberto Clemente in right field to put up a booze ad, and they didn't even consult the family," Yates said. "I'm sorry, what are we doing, Pirates? They didn't talk to the family about it, they said it was an honest mistake. An honest mistake? He's the most important player in the history of the franchise. How do you make that mistake at all?“
"There's two words for what's been going on in the Pirates organization for 40 years: bush league. Get it together, man. It's the most embarrassing thing I've seen happen in a major league ballpark in some time."
That's an epic, A-plus rant from Yates and he hit the nail squarely on the head.
The Pirates returned the tribute to the right field wall, but the damage was more than done.