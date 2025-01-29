ESPN's Jeff Passan Slams Yankees for Lack of Spending in Free Agency
The New York Yankees should be spending more of their money, according to one MLB insider.
ESPN reporter Jeff Passan joined The Michael Kay Show and ripped the Yankees' lack of spending this offseason.
"If the (luxury tax) penalties are so tough, then why are the Dodgers and Mets doing it? The Mets have been the past two years, and they’ve shown a willingness to go there," Passan said. "And at the end of the day, these are the New York freaking Yankees. If a luxury tax threshold is impeding them, that says more about where they are than it does the luxury tax itself. When have the Yankees ever played third fiddle in baseball? That’s where they’re right now when it comes to spending."
The Yankees signed Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal this offseason, while also adding Cody Bellinger at $25 million per year and giving Paul Goldschmidt a one-year, $12.5 million contract. While those additions were pricey, they have sat and watched the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets blow past them with spending.
The Yankees are heading into the 2025 season projected to have baseball's fourth-highest payroll at around $273 million.
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner recently said, "It’s difficult for most of us owners to be able to do the kind of things that they’re doing." He made those comments despite running a franchise worth $7 billion.
Passan clearly thinks the Yankees could and should do more.