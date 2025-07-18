ESPN One of Three Bidders for MLB Rights Despite Recent Opt-Out, Rob Manfred Confirms
ESPN's relationship with Major League Baseball, which dates back to 1990, may not be over just yet.
Months after ESPN opted out of the remainder of a seven-year deal with MLB set to run through 2028 after the league declined to reduce its annual rights fee from $550 million (and MLB did the same, largely ceremonially, after the fact), the two sides are back at the negotiating table.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed as much in an interview with CNBC's Alex Sherman, stating that the network—along with NBC and Apple—have bid on the package for Sunday Night Baseball, the same deal that ESPN opted out of earlier this year. Evidently the two sides have buried the hatchet a bit since Manfred called ESPN a "shrinking platform" after the opt-outs. As MLB looks to find local media rights solutions, as it currently produces and distributes those games for the Diamondbacks, Guardians, Padres, Rockies and Twins, ESPN's upcoming direct-to-consumer subscription service could be a potential solution. From CNBC:
"Manfred may be able to strike a deal with ESPN without going back on his word to owners: He told me he’s in talks to include five MLB teams’ local rights in these renewed discussions. MLB currently produces and distributes local games for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres.
"If ESPN were to strike a deal with MLB, it would want those rights immediately – in time for the 2026 season. This isn’t surprising. ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro has publicly spoken about his desire to be part of MLB’s long-term local solution as the league moves away from relying on regional sports networks for the majority of its local revenue."
Sherman floats the possibility that MLB could split its Sunday Night Baseball package between two of the bidders, potentially fetching more than the $550 million it brings in from ESPN alone in the process.
NBC may also be interested in Sunday Night Baseball as a bridge between its current Sunday Night Football and upcoming Sunday Night Basketball offerings. Apple TV+ currently airs Friday night MLB games for $85 million per year and Sports Business Journal recently reported that the service is "potentially the leading streamer land some of the MLB media rights currently resting with ESPN."
MLB's new agreements are expected to run through 2028, to line up with the expiration dates for the league's deals with Fox and TNT, allowing the league to go to market with its full suite of offerings in a few years.