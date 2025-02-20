MLB, ESPN Agree to Drop National TV Contract Following 2025 Season
It appears MLB will enter the 2026 campaign as a free agent looking to land a new national television deal.
The Athletic's Evan Drellich reported Thursday that MLB and ESPN have "mutually agreed" to end their national television contract after the 2025 season.
In a letter obtained by The Athletic, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred noted that the league has "not been pleased with the minimal coverage that MLB has received on ESPN’s platforms over the past several years outside of the actual live game coverage." However, a future deal between MLB and ESPN is not out of the question.
MLB opted out of the contract that was set to run through 2028. The full partnership, which includes ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball and its wild-card round playoff coverage, will continue this season.
ESPN and MLB have been partners since 1990.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.