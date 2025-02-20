SI

MLB, ESPN Agree to Drop National TV Contract Following 2025 Season

Rob Manfred sent a letter to MLB owners on Thursday.

Madison Williams

The MLB logo is shown on a on deck circle at an Arizona Diamondbacks game.
The MLB logo is shown on a on deck circle at an Arizona Diamondbacks game. / Chris Coduto/Getty Images

It appears MLB will enter the 2026 campaign as a free agent looking to land a new national television deal.

The Athletic's Evan Drellich reported Thursday that MLB and ESPN have "mutually agreed" to end their national television contract after the 2025 season.

In a letter obtained by The Athletic, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred noted that the league has "not been pleased with the minimal coverage that MLB has received on ESPN’s platforms over the past several years outside of the actual live game coverage." However, a future deal between MLB and ESPN is not out of the question.

MLB opted out of the contract that was set to run through 2028. The full partnership, which includes ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball and its wild-card round playoff coverage, will continue this season.

ESPN and MLB have been partners since 1990.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/MLB