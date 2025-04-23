SI

Every 50-Home Run Season in MLB History

Joe Lago

Shohei Ohtani became the 32nd player to reach the 50-HR plateau during his historic 50-homer, 50-steal season in 2024.
/ Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In the 150-year history of MLB, certain individual achievements stand out above the rest. They are held in such high regard because they are the rarest of feats.

Only 24 pitchers have thrown a perfect game. Just 36 players have hit .400 in a season. In between the two is the accomplishment that's been attained by a mere 32 players—smashing 50 or more home runs in a single campaign.

The History of 50-Home Run Seasons

Fittingly, MLB has had 50 instances of a player hitting at least 50 home runs in one season.

New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth was the first major leaguer to reach the 50-HR plateau in 1920 when he hit 54. The all-time great went on to exceed 50 homers three more times, including the iconic number of 60 in 1927—the single-season record that lasted for 34 years until Yankees outfielder Roger Maris mashed 61 HRs in 1961.

After Maris, just three players enjoyed 50-homer seasons over the next 29 years. San Francisco Giants great Willie Mays hit 52 HRs in 1965, and Cincinnati Reds outfielder George Foster clubbed 52 homers in 1977. Detroit Tigers slugger Cecil Fielder went deep 51 times in 1990.

Ruth's record of four 50-homer seasons was matched by Mark McGwire, the power-hitting first baseman of the then Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals, and Chicago Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa. The home run duels between McGwire and Sosa reenergized baseball in the late 1990s.

Complete List of 50-Home Run Seasons in MLB History

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton entered the 2025 season with 429 career home runs. In 2017, he hit a career-high 59 homers, 22 more than his next-best total.

To reach 50 HRs, Stanton realizes now that he had to have a "synched-up year where a lot of things go right."

"You have to keep your balance and timing the whole year, not too many lulls," Stanton told The Athletic. "And even when you’re not feeling good, you've got to be able to have your few hits be homers. Instead of having two singles in your 2-for-20-something stage, you’ve got to squeak out those as homers.

"The whole rhythm of your season has to go right."

The players listed below never missed a beat while hitting 50 or more homers in a season. Here is the full list of 50-HR campaigns.

Year

Player

Team

Home Runs

1920

Babe Ruth

New York Yankees

54

1921

Babe Ruth

New York Yankees

59

1927

Babe Ruth

New York Yankees

60

1928

Babe Ruth

New York Yankees

54

1930

Hack Wilson

Chicago Cubs

56

1932

Jimmie Foxx

Philadelphia Athletics

58

1938

Hank Greenberg

Detroit Tigers

58

1938

Jimmie Foxx

Boston Red Sox

50

1947

Ralph Kiner

Pittsburgh Pirates

51

1947

Johnny Mize

New York Giants

51

1949

Ralph Kiner

Pittsburgh Pirates

54

1955

Willie Mays

New York Giants

51

1956

Mickey Mantle

New York Yankees

52

1961

Roger Maris

New York Yankees

61

1961

Mickey Mantle

New York Yankees

54

1965

Willie Mays

San Francisco Giants

52

1977

George Foster

Cincinnati Reds

52

1990

Cecil Fielder

Detroit Tigers

51

1995

Albert Belle

Cleveland Guardians

50

1996

Brady Anderson

Baltimore Orioles

52

1996

Mark McGwire

Oakland Athletics

52

1997

Mark McGwire

Oakland A's, St. Louis Cardinals

58

1997

Ken Griffey Jr.

Seattle Mariners

56

1998

Mark McGwire

St. Louis Cardinals

70

1998

Sammy Sosa

Chicago Cubs

66

1998

Ken Griffey Jr.

Seattle Mariners

56

1998

Greg Vaughn

San Diego Padres

50

1999

Mark McGwire

St. Louis Cardinals

65

1999

Sammy Sosa

Chicago Cubs

63

2000

Sammy Sosa

Chicago Cubs

50

2001

Barry Bonds

San Francisco Giants

73

2001

Sammy Sosa

Chicago Cubs

64

2001

Luis Gonzalez

Arizona Diamondbacks

57

2001

Alex Rodriguez

Texas Rangers

52

2002

Alex Rodriguez

Texas Rangers

57

2002

Jim Thome

Cleveland Indians

52

2005

Andruw Jones

Atlanta Braves

51

2006

Ryan Howard

Philadelphia Phillies

58

2006

David Ortiz

Boston Red Sox

54

2007

Alex Rodriguez

New York Yankees

54

2007

Prince Fielder

Milwaukee Brewers

50

2010

Jose Bautista

Toronto Blue Jays

54

2013

Chris Davis

Baltimore Orioles

53

2017

Giancarlo Stanton

Miami Marlins

59

2017

Aaron Judge

New York Yankees

52

2019

Pete Alonso

New York Mets

53

2022

Aaron Judge

New York Yankees

62

2023

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves

54

2024

Aaron Judge

New York Yankees

58

2024

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers

54

Record-Breaking and Memorable 50-Home Run Seasons

Anytime a big leaguer began a season by hitting home runs in bunches, talk of chasing the HR record inevitably followed. Maris' pursuit of Ruth had the nation riveted, and the 1961 season is regarded as one of the most magical in baseball history.

Five days after tying Ruth, Maris set a new MLB single-season mark with his 61st homer in the Yankees' regular-season finale against the rival Boston Red Sox.

After a 1994 players strike led to the cancellation of the remainder of the season, including the playoffs and World Series, severe damage had been done to baseball's reputation. The goodwill of the fans was won back by the home run record chases of McGwire and Sosa in 1998.

That year, McGwire and Sosa captured the attention of sports fans as they went head-to-head to not only win the HR title but also to eclipse Maris' 61 homers. McGwire reached 62 home runs first. Sosa joined him five days later.

McGwire homered in his final at-bat of the season to finish with an incredible 70 home runs, four more than Sosa. The record would last only three years. San Francisco Giants outfielder Bonds, at age 36, set a new standard in 2001 with an outrageous 73 homers.

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani didn't catch Bonds in 2024, but the Japanese superstar made history for becoming the first MLB player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in one season.

Interest in Ohtani's 50-50 bid intensified as he entered September on pace to achieve both marks. He notched his 50th steal and 50th homer in the same game in one of the greatest individual performances in MLB history—6-for-6, three HRs, two steals and 10 RBIs.

Trends and Era-Based Differences in 50-Home Run Seasons

When Ruth established a new MLB standard with 60 home runs in 1927, the Yankees icon hit more homers than all but three clubs in the 16-team major leagues. Starting with the first-ever 50-HR campaign in 1920, Ruth ushered in the Live Ball Era with his monumental individual displays of power.

Over the next six decades, MLB saw just 13 seasons of 50 homers or more by a player. Despite an attempt to help hitters by lowering the mound after the 1968 campaign—known as the "Year of the Pitcher" when St. Louis Cardinals ace Bob Gibson set a modern-day ERA record of 1.12—only one big leaguer surpassed 50 home runs (Foster's 52-HR aberration in '77).

The prevalence of performance-enhancing drugs in baseball had home run totals skyrocketing in the mid-1990s and early 2000s. During that period of the Steroid Era, a total of 18 50-homer campaigns took place. Also, from 1996 to 2002, MLB had multiple 50-HR sluggers in one season.

Today's baseball is dictated by analytics, with MLB team front offices looking to leverage the launch angle of hitters' full-force swings against the unprecedented high velocity of pitchers that registers well past 100 mph. The combination has produced a perfect recipe for strikeouts—but also home runs.

The feast-or-famine style of ball caused MLB's season HR total to exceed 6,000 for the first time. In 2017, 6,105 homers were hit league-wide, and in 2019, a new all-time high was set with a combined 6,776 home runs, according to Baseball Almanac.

Generational sluggers like Aaron Judge have emerged to add to MLB's 50-homer season total. The Yankees outfielder crushed 52 HRs in 2017, an American League-record 62 in 2022 and 58 in 2024.

