SI

Every MLB Team That Hosts Spring Training in Arizona: Full List of Locations

Eight towns in the Phoenix area serve as the spring training homes to 15 MLB franchises.

Dan Lyons

The Cincinnati Reds prepare to the the field in the first inning of the MLB Cactus League spring training game between the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds at Scottsdale Stadium in Goodyear, Ariz., on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. The Giants came back in the ninth inning to win on a walk-off single off the bat of Will Wilson.
The Cincinnati Reds prepare to the the field in the first inning of the MLB Cactus League spring training game between the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds at Scottsdale Stadium in Goodyear, Ariz., on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. The Giants came back in the ninth inning to win on a walk-off single off the bat of Will Wilson. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

As MLB spring training gets underway, half of the league is in the state of Arizona to prepare for the 2025 season. Cactus League play begins this week, as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs face off on Thursday, Feb. 20.

The Cactus League, which is entirely situated in the Phoenix metropolitan area, began in 1947—decades after its counterpart, Florida's Grapefruit League—and now hosts 15 of the league's teams playing across 10 ballparks.

Let's take a look at the towns and ballparks that the 15 teams that play in the Cactus League call home in 2025.

Where every MLB team in Arizona Cactus League hosts spring training

Of the 15 franchises that host spring training in Arizona, 10 share ballparks. Two towns have multiple spring training parks: Mesa, home of the Athletics and Chicago Cubs at separate facilities; and Scottsdale, where the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies share a facility and the San Francisco Giants play just over five miles across town.

MLB franchise

Location

Stadium

Arizona Diamondbacks

Scottsdale

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Athletics

Mesa

Hohokam Stadium

Chicago Cubs

Mesa

Sloan Park

Chicago White Sox

Glendale

Camelback Ranch

Cincinnati Reds

Goodyear

Goodyear Ballpark

Cleveland Guardians

Goodyear

Goodyear Ballpark

Colorado Rockies

Scottsdale

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Kansas City Royals

Surprise

Surprise Stadium

Los Angeles Angels

Tempe

Tempe Diablo Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers

Glendale

Camelback Ranch

Milwaukee Brewers

Phoenix

American Family Fields of Phoenix

San Diego Padres

Peoria

Peoria Sports Complex

San Francisco Giants

Scottsdale

Scottsdale Stadium

Seattle Mariners

Peoria

Peoria Sports Complex

Texas Rangers

Surprise

Surprise Stadium

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Dan Lyons
DAN LYONS

Home/MLB