Every MLB Team That Hosts Spring Training in Arizona: Full List of Locations
As MLB spring training gets underway, half of the league is in the state of Arizona to prepare for the 2025 season. Cactus League play begins this week, as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs face off on Thursday, Feb. 20.
The Cactus League, which is entirely situated in the Phoenix metropolitan area, began in 1947—decades after its counterpart, Florida's Grapefruit League—and now hosts 15 of the league's teams playing across 10 ballparks.
Let's take a look at the towns and ballparks that the 15 teams that play in the Cactus League call home in 2025.
Where every MLB team in Arizona Cactus League hosts spring training
Of the 15 franchises that host spring training in Arizona, 10 share ballparks. Two towns have multiple spring training parks: Mesa, home of the Athletics and Chicago Cubs at separate facilities; and Scottsdale, where the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies share a facility and the San Francisco Giants play just over five miles across town.
MLB franchise
Location
Stadium
Arizona Diamondbacks
Scottsdale
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Athletics
Mesa
Hohokam Stadium
Chicago Cubs
Mesa
Sloan Park
Chicago White Sox
Glendale
Camelback Ranch
Cincinnati Reds
Goodyear
Goodyear Ballpark
Cleveland Guardians
Goodyear
Goodyear Ballpark
Colorado Rockies
Scottsdale
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Kansas City Royals
Surprise
Surprise Stadium
Los Angeles Angels
Tempe
Tempe Diablo Stadium
Los Angeles Dodgers
Glendale
Camelback Ranch
Milwaukee Brewers
Phoenix
American Family Fields of Phoenix
San Diego Padres
Peoria
Peoria Sports Complex
San Francisco Giants
Scottsdale
Scottsdale Stadium
Seattle Mariners
Peoria
Peoria Sports Complex
Texas Rangers
Surprise
Surprise Stadium