Former Mariners, Yankees Catcher Jesús Montero Dies at Age 35
Former MLB catcher Jesús Montero died at the age of 35 on Sunday after being involved in a motorcycle accident in his home country of Venezuela, local media Líder en Deportes reported. He had been involved in the accident earlier this month and was in an induced coma after suffering multiple injuries, the New York Post reported.
Montero signed a contract with the Yankees in 2006 after being regarded as one of the top prospects at the time. He eventually made his MLB debut in 2011. After appearing in just 18 games for New York that season he was traded to the Mariners in the offseason. Montero notched .328/.406/.590 averages across 61 at-bats while on the Yankees.
Montero ended up playing four seasons in Seattle. Montero averaged .247/.285/.383 and logged 24 home runs and 92 runs in his career with the Mariners.
He started the 2015 season in the minor leagues before being brought back up to the majors. Ahead of the 2016 season, the Mariners designated Montero for assignment, but then he was picked up by the Blue Jays. Unfortunately, Montero never played in the majors again after he was in the Blue Jays' system that year, followed by one year with the Orioles in '17.
Montero then played in the Mexican Baseball League, followed by the Venezuelan Baseball League for a few seasons.