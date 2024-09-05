Ex-Yankees Announcer John Sterling Coming Back for Team’s Postseason Run
When the New York Yankees (presumably) play postseason baseball this year, a familiar face will reportedly be behind the microphone.
The Yankees are bringing back retired announcer John Sterling to call playoff games for WFAN-AM, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.
Sterling, 86, announced his retirement from broadcasting on April 15.
Per Marchand, Sterling "will call both home and road games for the Yankees in October," "team up with his longtime partner, (color commentator) Suzyn Waldman," and "call some regular-season tune-up games to prepare for the playoffs."
After the playoffs, Sterling appears set to resume his retirement.
The New York native served as a voice of the Yankees from 1989 to 2024 and called seven of the team's World Series appearances. Before taking the role for which he would become famous, he called all four major team sports and college football in Baltimore, New York, and Atlanta.