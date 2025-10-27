Explaining the Sports Equinox: How to Navigate the Busiest Sports TV Night of 2025
Today is the sports equinox. It is the rarest type of day for sports fans as all four major American professional sports will be on display tonight for only time all year.
Pretty much anywhere you turn tonight you'll see sports, between Game 3 of the World Series, Monday Night Football, a full slate of NBA games and two NHL games, every league is involved. There's even a nationally televised MLS match on the slate.
What is the Sports Equinox?
The Sports Equinox is a day where all four major American professional sports will play games. Postseason games count. Exhibitions don't.
The first Sports Equinox took place on Oct. 17, 1971 when the Pirates beat the Orioles in Game 7 of the World Series. Opening pitch was at 2 p.m., right in the middle of Week 5 of the NFL season. The Baltimore Colts had kicked off against the Giants an hour earlier, but luckily for Pittsburgh fans, the Steelers were scheduled on Monday Night Football against the Chiefs that week. The Penguins also played that day, but were across the country taking on the California Golden Seals.
When is the next Sports Equinox?
With the 2025 World Series scheduled to play Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, Saturday if neither the Blue Jays nor Dodgers can win in five or six, this is the only sports equinox of 2025. There will be another next October during the MLB playoffs on a Monday, Thursday or Sunday.
Depending on the National League and American League Championship Series schedules, there could be multiple. This year the Blue Jays and Mariners played Game 7 of the ALCS the night before the NBA opened its season, while the Dodgers swept the Brewers.
So once the NBA and NHL begin their regular seasons, it's just a matter of seeing where the final baseball games of the season fall. With a subtle shift to the MLB postseason there has now been a Sports Equinox every year since 2015.
What's the 2025 Sports Equinox television and streaming schedule?
There are games on network television, cable and a number of streaming services tonight. Here's how to watch.
League
Matchup
Time
Broadcast
MLB
World Series: Dodgers @ Blue Jays, Game 3
8 p.m. EST
FOX
NFL
MNF: Commanders @ Chiefs
8:15 p.m. EST
ABC / ESPN
NBA
Cavaliers @ Pistons
7 p.m. EST
Peacock
NBA
Nuggets @ Timberwolves
10 p.m. EST
Peacock
NHL
Blues @ Penguins
7 p.m. EST
NHL Network
NHL
Bruins @ Senators
7:30 p.m. EST
ESPN+
Bonus Sports Equinox Sports
The MLS is even in on the action this year with a double-header airing on FS1, Fox Deportes and Apple TV+. The Colombus Crew visit FC Cincinnati at 6:45 p.m. EST, followed by Minnesota United FC hosting the Seattle Sounders at 9 p.m. EST.
Oh, and WWE Raw will stream live on Netflix at 8 p.m EST.