Familiar Team Has Mutual Interest in Eugenio Suárez Deal With Diamondbacks
Major League Baseball's trade deadline can certainly cause some hard feelings, but it can result in heartwarming reunions once in a while, too.
Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez is one of the most popular names surrounding this year's deadline, which is slated for July 31. With 36 home runs on the season, there's no shortage of suitors for his services. And according to a new report, he could be reunited with the team he spent the majority of his career with.
Per The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans, the D-Backs and Cincinnati Reds have mutual interest in a deal that would return Suárez to Cincinnati, where he has spent seven of his 12 big-league seasons. According to Rosecrans, the D-Backs are "at least interested in kicking the tires" on righthander Chase Petty, who made his MLB debut with the Reds this season but has spent most of the year in Triple-A Louisville.
The Reds dealt Suárez to the Seattle Mariners in 2022, where he spent two seasons before he was traded to Arizona following the '23 season. The Mariners are another team that could be interested in a reunion with Suárez, as well as the Detroit Tigers, where he began his career.
MLB insider Jon Heyman recently reported the Mariners have inquired with the D-Backs on a Suárez deal, along with the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs. The 12-year veteran is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. He was tied for the most homers across the National League heading into Wednesday before Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani smacked his 37th long ball of the year. Suárez currently has the most RBIs in the MLB this season with 86.
Now, there's just more than a week left to see whether he will find a new home to finish out the season.