Eugenio Suárez Responds to Possibility of Yankees-Diamondbacks Trade
It's well known that the Yankees are looking to acquire a starting third baseman at the upcoming trade deadline.
One of the top options out there is Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez, who is batting .250/.320/.569 with 31 homers and 78 RBIs in 95 games. Entering the All-Star break, only Cal Raleigh, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani have hit more dingers than Suárez.
The Diamondbacks are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline, as they sit with a 47-50 record—11 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West and 5.5 games out of a playoff spot. It appears Suárez can be acquired for the right price.
With all the league's best players meeting in Atlanta this week for the 2025 All-Star Game, Suárez was directly asked about the possibility of being traded to New York.
"Yankees [are the] Yankees. It's a team that wants to win," Suárez said. They're hungry still. If I got over there, I would do my best and try to help them win the World Series."
According to Fangraphs, Yankees have collected just 0.6 fWAR at third base so far this season, which ranks 29th in all of baseball—only edging out the Washington Nationals.
New York has seen five different players start at least one game at the hot corner for them in 2025: Oswaldo Cabrera (30 games), Oswald Peraza (30), Jazz Chisholm Jr. (28), Jorbit Vivas (6) and Pablo Reyes (2).
The 2025 MLB trade deadline is set for July 31 at 6 p.m. ET.