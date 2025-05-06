SI

Fan Who Fell Onto Field at Pirates Game Takes First Steps Since Injury

The road to recovery continues for Kavan Markwood.

Patrick Andres

Kavan Markwood is stretchered off the field after a fall during a Pirates game.
Kavan Markwood is stretchered off the field after a fall during a Pirates game. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Five days have now passed since 20-year-old Kavan Markwood fell 20 feet onto the field at PNC Park—and it appears his condition continues to improve.

According to a Monday report from AP—which cited Jennifer Phillips, the organizer of a GoFundMe for his recovery—Markwood took his first steps since the injury on Monday.

"Kav took his first steps today! It’s a slow slow process, but seeing him up and moving was a huge win and definitely lifted everyone’s spirits," Phillips wrote. "He still has a long way to go—he’s dealing with a broken neck, clavicle, and back so there are plenty of obstacles ahead."

A GoFundMe benefitting Markwood has raised over $41,000 toward a $45,000 goal.

Markwood, who played college football in the past for Division II Wheeling Jesuit in West Virginia, fell into the outfield during the seventh inning of the Pittsburgh Pirates' 4–3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. He was transported to Pittsburgh's Allegheny General Hospital and has been treated there in the days since.

