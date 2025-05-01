PNC Park Spectator Carted Off Field After Falling Over Outfield Wall in Scary Scene
A spectator at PNC Park in Pittsburgh fell from the stands in right center field onto the field of play in the bottom of the seventh inning on Wednesday night as the Pirates hosted the Chicago Cubs.
Play was stopped for several minutes as the fan was attended to by medical personnel. The fan was eventually carted off the field.
The Pirates released a statement on the incident after the game.
"Tonight, during the seventh inning of the game at PNC Park, an adult male fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play,” the statement read. “Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates and Cubs athletic training teams and other PNC Park personnel reacted and responded immediately and administered care. He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. No further information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."