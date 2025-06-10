Fans Boo After Giancarlo Stanton Draws Four-Pitch Walk During Rehab Assignment
New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is inching closer to making his 2025 MLB debut after spending the first two months of the season on the injured list.
Stanton embarked on a rehab assignment this week with the Yankees' Double A affiliates in Somerset, where he'll get some reps in before being called back up to the Bronx.
During his appearance with the Patriots on Tuesday night, Stanton came up for his second plate appearance of the game and drew a four-pitch walk, not even getting a good pitch to swing at from Portland Sea Dogs pitcher David Sandlin before being awarded first base. That didn't sit well with the crowd, who rarely get the opportunity to see a slugger of Stanton's caliber in action.
The crowd began booing as Stanton walked to first, clearly upset they were denied the opportunity to see his revered power first hand.
Stanton, who was the Patriots' designated hitter for Tuesday's game, grounded out in his first plate appearance of the game before taking the four-pitch walk during the third inning.