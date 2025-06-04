SI

Aaron Boone Gives Injury Update on Star Slugger Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave an update on Stanton in his return from elbow tendinitis.

New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton has yet to play this season.
New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton continues to work out as he aims to return from elbow tendinitis that caused him to sit out during spring training and the entire regular season so far.

While the Yankees slugger is on the 60-day injured list and is doing everything he can to get back, manager Aaron Boone wouldn't commit to a timeline despite giving an update on Stanton's progression.

"Today was just a workout day. I think he was doing baseball activities [but not live at-bats] today. He's probably headed up here but I don't know the next step if it's a rehab assignment or what. Hopefully we'll have that in the next 24 hours."

When asked if Stanton could skip a rehab assignment entirely, Boone didn't commit either way.

"I don't want to speak too soon. We'll see."

The Yankees would certainly welcome Stanton's return to the lineup. He hit .233 last season, but hit 27 home runs to go along with 72 RBI in the middle of New York's batting order.

Published
