MLB Fans Celebrate Umpire Ángel Hernández Reportedly Retiring From Baseball
MLB umpire Ángel Hernández, one of the most controversial names in all of baseball, reportedly plans to announce his retirement later this week.
Hernández emerged as one of the most recognizable faces among umpires due to his long history of making controversial calls and having a quick trigger to eject players and managers.
As expected, MLB fans had plenty to say about Hernandez calling it a career. Some celebrated his decision to move on from baseball, while others brought up a few of the most viral moments of his career:
Hernandez, who worked his last game May 9, was replaced on his umpiring crew by Jacob Metz.
The 62-year-old worked two World Series (2002, '05) and three All-Star Games (1999, '09, '17) over his career that lasted over three decades.