MLB Fans Rip ESPN's Main Home Run Derby Broadcast, Flock to Statcast Edition
It has not been a good start to the night for ESPN at the Home Run Derby.
First, NFL-punter-turned-podcaster Pat McAfee and producer Ty Schmit handled the introductions for the Home Run Derby participants, to the dismay of fans, many of whom felt McAfee's amped-up emceeing was loud and unnecessary.
Unfortunately for ESPN, that was only the beginning of fans' ire with the network, because the Derby started moments later—and fans were immediately annoyed by ESPN's main broadcast, which featured a split-screen that left doubts as to where the home runs were actually going.
Disgusted with the main broadcast, fans then flocked on over to ESPN2, the network's neighboring channel that featured a Statcast edition of the broadcast.
Immediately, fans were in agreement on one thing.
When one of the main complaints of fans watching a Home Run Derby is that they can't see where the home runs are going, there might just be a problem. But kudos to ESPN for offering the alternate broadcast. Fans would really find themselves in a pickle if they didn't have the option to watch the Statcast edition.
If it makes fans feel any better, ESPN will no longer be carrying the Home Run Derby after the 2025 season, as MLB declined to continue its media rights partnership with the network.