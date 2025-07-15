MLB Fans All Asked the Same Question About Pat McAfee's Home Run Derby Intros
ESPN's Pat McAfee got the microphone to introduce the field for the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park in Atlanta alongside Ty Schmit, one of his co-hosts on The Pat McAfee Show.
It was a hyped-up skit where the College GameDay host peppered a few jokes in between each player's background. As he spoke prior to the Home Run Derby, fans all had the same question—why was McAfee the one to introduce the field? He's certainly a qualified hype man, but the masses are more familiar with his football and wrestling coverage, although The Pat McAfee Show does tackle sports at-large.
McAfee himself may have been confused, too, as he almost slipped and said "Steelers" when introducing Pittsburgh Pirates representative Oneil Cruz. He even shocked fans with a wild line about Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh's backside.
Here's a snippet of McAfee and Schmit's intros as Washington Nationals star James Wood stepped onto the podium.
And baseball fans certainly had some thoughts:
That was undoubtedly an interesting way to kick off the Home Run Derby.