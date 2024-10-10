MLB World Rips TBS for Lengthy George Brett Interview During Royals-Yankees
The TBS broadcast featuring Bob Costas, Ron Darling and Jon Morosi has become a big topic of discussion during the ALDS between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees this week.
That was the case again Wednesday night during Game 3 at Kauffman Stadium.
For the entire bottom half of the third inning, Morosi interviewed former Royals star George Brett. The broadcast focused on that interview while Kansas City batted in an intense, scoreless game.
While Brett is a Hall of Famer, World Series champion and Royals legend who is beloved by all of Kansas City, the interview just didn't seem like a great choice in the middle of a highly contested playoff series between American League teams.
Among the MLB personalities and fans to weigh in was Yankees radio analyst Suzyn Waldman, who noted the interview was rather lengthy.
The rest of the MLB world chimed in as well:
The Yankees and Royals will return to the field Thursday night for Game 4. Will Brett be interviewed that night as well?