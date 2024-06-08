MLB Fans Roast Bizarre Yankees-Dodgers Collab Merchandise at Yankee Stadium
MLB fans attending the interleague series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees in the Bronx this weekend have an opportunity to go home with one of the strangest souvenirs to emerge this season.
While the two teams battle on the field, shops around Yankee Stadium are selling split caps featuring the names and numbers of sluggers Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
It looks about as odd as it sounds.
The Yankees are also selling Ohtani jerseys at their home park this weekend.
It's not like this series is Ohtani's first at Yankee Stadium, either. The two-way star appeared in 13 games (including two starts on the mound) in the Bronx while playing in the American League for the Los Angeles Angels from 2018 to '23.
Fans fired off their takes once MLB's official social media accounts shared a photo of the odd split hat:
Whoever buys this hat will feature two of the top hitters in baseball on their melon.
Entering this weekend's series, Ohtani is batting .318/.385/.588 with 15 homers in 61 games. Judge is hitting .289/.423/.658—good for a league-high 201 OPS+—with 19 doubles and 21 homers in 64 games.