Fans Are Stunned by How Big MLB Pitching Rubber Is After Dodgers Dug It Out
Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers great Clayton Kershaw became the 20th pitcher in MLB history to tally 3,000 career strikeouts on Wednesday night when he fanned Vinny Capra in his team's eventual 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox.
The 37-year-old received a standing ovation following the inning-ending K. Then, after the game, the Dodgers' grounds crew took the time to dig out the pitching rubber on which he accomplished the feat and awarded it to the ten-time All-Star. Take a look:
As it turns out, the pitching rubbers in the MLB are absolutely massive—and far bigger than fans were aware of, because most of it stays out of view beneath the dirt. Here's a look at some of the best reactions to the revelation across X (formerly Twitter):
You learn something new every day.