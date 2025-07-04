SI

Fans Are Stunned by How Big MLB Pitching Rubber Is After Dodgers Dug It Out

Clayton Kershaw notched his 3,000th strikeout on Wednesday night and was awarded the massive piece of hardware.

Mike Kadlick

Clayton Kershaw got to take home a huge memento on Wednesday night after notching his 3,000th career strikeout.
Clayton Kershaw got to take home a huge memento on Wednesday night after notching his 3,000th career strikeout. / Screengrab via @Dodgers on X (formerly Twitter)
In this story:

Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers great Clayton Kershaw became the 20th pitcher in MLB history to tally 3,000 career strikeouts on Wednesday night when he fanned Vinny Capra in his team's eventual 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox.

The 37-year-old received a standing ovation following the inning-ending K. Then, after the game, the Dodgers' grounds crew took the time to dig out the pitching rubber on which he accomplished the feat and awarded it to the ten-time All-Star. Take a look:

As it turns out, the pitching rubbers in the MLB are absolutely massive—and far bigger than fans were aware of, because most of it stays out of view beneath the dirt. Here's a look at some of the best reactions to the revelation across X (formerly Twitter):

You learn something new every day.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/MLB