White Sox Classily Lauded Clayton Kershaw for Strikeout Milestone After Loss
It has become somewhat of a custom for MLB teams to announce the final result of a game via social media, even if that result is a loss. The Chicago White Sox, who were bested 5-4 by the Los Angeles Dodgers via a walk-off on Wednesday night, put the result of the game to the side for a moment in light of the historic achievement by one Dodgers player. Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw joined an exclusive club on Wednesday night in Los Angeles: the 3,000 strikeout club.
And the White Sox, instead of posting the result of the game on X, found a creative way to congratulate Kershaw.
Classy.
Kershaw notched strikeout No. 3000 with a sixth inning punchout of White Sox third baseman Vinny Capra. The Dodgers later won the game on a walk-off single by first baseman Freddie Freeman.