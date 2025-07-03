SI

White Sox Classily Lauded Clayton Kershaw for Strikeout Milestone After Loss

Pure class from the White Sox.

Tim Capurso

Kershaw became just the 20th pitcher to record 3,000 career strikeouts. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
It has become somewhat of a custom for MLB teams to announce the final result of a game via social media, even if that result is a loss. The Chicago White Sox, who were bested 5-4 by the Los Angeles Dodgers via a walk-off on Wednesday night, put the result of the game to the side for a moment in light of the historic achievement by one Dodgers player. Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw joined an exclusive club on Wednesday night in Los Angeles: the 3,000 strikeout club.

And the White Sox, instead of posting the result of the game on X, found a creative way to congratulate Kershaw.

Classy.

Kershaw notched strikeout No. 3000 with a sixth inning punchout of White Sox third baseman Vinny Capra. The Dodgers later won the game on a walk-off single by first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Tim Capurso
