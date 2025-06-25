Fastest Bat Speed vs. 102 mph? Jacob Misiorowski Wins Epic Battle vs. Oneil Cruz

Most 101.0+ mph pitches as SP under pitch tracking (2008 including playoffs):



Hunter Greene: 141

Jacob deGrom: 54

Justin Verlander: 52

Yordano Ventura: 37

Jordan Hicks: 34

Noah Syndergaard: 31

Jacob Misiorowski: 27

Nathan Eovaldi: 18



Misiorowski has made 3 starts. https://t.co/q76MUzqW2Q