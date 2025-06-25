Fastest Bat Speed vs. 102 mph? Jacob Misiorowski Wins Epic Battle vs. Oneil Cruz
What happens when 102 mph velocity goes up against the fastest bat in the majors?
MLB fans got to find out on Wednesday, as hard-throwing Milwaukee Brewers phenom, who is already tiring out radar guns with his 100-plus mph fastball, faced off against Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz, the man with the fastest average bat speed in the majors this season.
In Cruz's first at-bat, Misiorowski gave him a taste test of what was to come, getting the 6'7" Pirates outfielder to swing through a 99 mph four-seamer for strike one, then inducing a flyout on another 99-mph heater.
That set the stage for the epic battle in the top of the fourth inning.
With two outs, Cruz stepped up to the plate for round two against Misiorowski. The Brewers righthander fired a 101-mph fastball into the zone, which Cruz fouled off. Misiorowski missed outside with a 94-mph changeup, then pumped a 102-mph heater into the zone for a called strike. Then, the Brewers flamethrower blew a 102-mph fastball by Cruz for strike three.
It was one of eight punchouts on the day for Misiorowski, who continues to amaze in his first taste of big league action.
After beginning his MLB career with a historic 11 hitless innings, Misiorowski now boasts as many wins as hits allowed (three) through three starts to go along with 19 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched.
After out-dueling Pirates ace Paul Skenes, Misiorowski will next take the mound against sluggers Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on July 2.