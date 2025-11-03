A Father and Son Amazingly Caught Both of the Dodgers' Heroic Game 7 Home Run Balls
Blue Jays fans had their hearts ripped out by the Dodgers late in Game 7 of the World Series last Saturday night but two of those diehard supporters didn't go home empty-handed. Instead, they left Rogers Centre as the new owners of both home run balls that Los Angeles hit late in the game to clinch their second straight title.
John Bains and his son Matthew were sitting in the first row behind the left field wall. John Bains, who is 61, first made a great grab on Miguel Rojas's solo shot in the ninth inning that tied the game at 4-4. The longtime Blue Jays fan made the saddest play you'll ever see as he made a great catch and then just had to stand there in stunned silence realizing the Blue Jays, who had just been two outs away from winning their first title since 1998, were now suddenly in a tie game.
Then in the top of the 11th inning Dodgers catcher Will Smith hit his own solo home run that bounced in the Blue Jays' bullpen and then landed in the hands of Matthew Bains.
For real.
That is just wild. John Bains was seen throwing his home run ball back on the field moments after catching it but he later told Darren Rovell that he did an old switcheroo and swapped out an extra ball he had in his pocket in case something like this happened.
“I had a feeling I might have to pull the switch,” Bains said. "It wasn't even a World Series ball."
Here's that first home run:
Here is John Bains throwing his spare ball back:
Here is Smith's game-winning home run and you can see that Matthew Bains was sitting just two seats over from his dad when he got the ball:
That's just wild.
John Bains said they plan on keeping the balls but would think about selling them at a very high price if an offer is ever made.
"I'd take $1 million for the Rojas ball and $1.5 million for the Smith ball," he told Rovell. "They were both game-changing baseballs."
While the Bains family probably would have loved to have seen their favorite team win the World Series, they still were able to have an experience that they'll never forget. So they've got that going for them, which is nice.