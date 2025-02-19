First Look at Robot Umps Overturning Strike Call in 2025 MLB Spring Training
As it seeks a solution somewhere between full-on robot umpires and human umpires calling balls and strikes, MLB is experimenting with one such compromise—an Automated Ball-Strike challenge system—during spring training games in 2025.
The Automated Ball-Strike system, or ABS system, which was tested at the Triple-A level during the 2023 and '24 seasons, is slated to be featured in roughly 60% of games this spring. As clubs begin training for game action with live batting practice sessions, the ABS system is being previewed for hitters and pitchers.
During a Wednesday live batting practice session with San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish on the mound, a pitch that was initially called a strike was challenged and then overturned into a ball.
Take a look at video, courtesy of Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan.
The system also made an appearance during a live batting practice session between New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and pitcher Luis Gil.
Per the system utilized in minor league baseball this past season, each team in spring training will start with two challenges and will only lose a challenge if the umpire's call is confirmed. Only the batter, pitcher or catcher can challenge a call, and can signal their intention to do so by tipping their cap or helmet to the umpire. Using Hawk-Eye technology, a replay will be shown on the video scoreboard, just as it was in the clip above. There will be no additional challenges in extra innings.
The technology already has its critics, namely Darvish, who, after shaking his head, said through his interpreter that he felt the system was inaccurate.
"I feel like there were probably about two pitches that I thought were strikes that were called balls," Darvish said. "Given that, I do not like it."
With plenty of experimentation to come this spring, it will be interesting to see how other players and managers react to the ABS system.