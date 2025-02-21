Five Former Yankees Who Looked Unrecognizable Under Now-Extinct Facial Hair Policy
The New York Yankees sent some relative shock throughout the baseball world on Friday morning, announcing that they've amended their facial hair policy ahead of the 2025 MLB season.
"We will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward," Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement, citing conversations with players from several eras. "It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy."
While this is great news for current Yankees like Gerrit Cole and Devin Williams, who can now grow out the beards they've rocked in the past, some former players are not as lucky.
Here's a look at five former Yankees who were robbed of growing out their beards while in pinstripes.
5. Gleyber Torres
Gleyber Torres made his major league debut with the Yankees in 2018 and spent seven seasons in the Bronx, earning two All-Star nods in '18 and '19.
The now-28-year-old became a free agent this offseason after New York's World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers—and signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Tigers.
It looks like growing out his beard was one of the first things he did after signing on the dotted line.
4. Rougned Odor
Rougned Odor burst onto the scene with the Texas Rangers in 2014, knocking in 100+ hits in each of his first six seasons while also sporting quite the lengthy beard.
The second basemen was ultimately traded to the Yankees following the MLB's COVID-shortened 2020 season—and had to ditch his facial hair in the process.
Odor hardly looks like the same person with a clean-shaven face.
3. Kevin Youkilis
Known for his funky batting stance, Kevin Youkilis was also known for his signature goatee during his nine-season stint with the Red Sox.
As Boston tried to reset after their disastrous 2011 collapse, the three-time All-Star was traded to the White Sox in April 2012. He spent one season in Chicago before signing with his former rival Yankees—knowing he was also signing away his precious bristles.
2. Robinson Cano
Robinson Cano was on track to be a lifelong Yankee after spending his first nine seasons with the club that signed him in 2001. He made his debut in 2005 and played in the Bronx until '13 before the Seattle Mariners snatched him away the following offseason with a 10-year, $240 million contract.
Cano went on to have stints with the New York Mets, San Diego Padres, and Atlanta Braves. The eight-time All-Star grew his beard out at every junction.
1. Johnny Damon
Could we go anywhere else with No. 1?
Johnny Damon's luscious locks and filled-out beard are what made the Red Sox' leadoff hitter such a fan favorite during his time in Boston. The center fielder was an integral part of their curse-breaking 2004 World Series championship run, hitting two home runs—including a grand slam—in Game 7 of the ALCS against the Yankees.
Unfortunately for Sox fans, Damon went on to sign with the Yankees just two years later to the tune of a four-year, $52 million contract. Unfortunately for Damon, the hair and the beard had to go.
The 52-year-old has since grown his wool back out as he continues his post-baseball career, making appearances on shows like Dancing with the Stars and Below Deck—while also playing in exhibition games with the Savannah Bananas.