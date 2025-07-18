Five Most Glaring Needs for National League Contenders Before the Trade Deadline
The All-Star break is behind us and the 2025 MLB season is heading for the home stretch. With 15 teams legitimately in contention for Wild Card spots, the race to the finish could get hectic, which might make this one of the most active trade deadlines in recent years.
Over the next few weeks contenders will attempt to position themselves for the stretch run by making deals to fill needs. What follows is a look at the five most glaring holes National League contenders have as we head toward the deadline.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Starting Pitcher
Despite a rash of injuries to their pitching staff, the Dodgers still look like a juggernaut capable of repeating as World Series champions. With Tyler Glasnow back, Blake Snell close to returning and Shohei Ohtani working himself back into shape, things are beginning to look much better for their starting rotation. But can they trust it? L.A.'s rotation pieces all have lengthy injury histories and there's a pretty good chance they don't remain healthy for the rest of the season. With a ton of organizational depth and a stock farm system, the Dodgers can aim high at the deadline.
Prices will be sky-high for good rotation pieces, but the Dodgers can pay whatever it takes to improve. If they want to become the first back-to-back World Series champions since the Yankees won three straight from 1998 to 2000, they should be willing to add to their rotation.
Philadelphia Phillies: Bullpen Help
The Phillies reached the break with a 1/2-game lead over the New York Mets for supremacy in the NL East, and those two teams should be slugging it out for the rest of the season. If Philadelphia wants to prevail, it must address its biggest weakness. The Phillies' bullpen currently ranks 23rd in ERA (4.38) and has blown 17 saves in 44 opportunities. None of the team's relievers has an fWAR of 1.0 or better. The team's revolving door at closer hasn't helped things.
There will be relievers aplenty to go around, but they won't be cheap. That said, after watching helplessly as the Mets scored 19 runs in the sixth inning or later during their NLDS series in 2024, the Phillies can't enter the postseason with a weak bullpen.
Chicago Cubs: Starting Pitcher
The Cubs have one of MLB's best offenses and come out of the break a game up on the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. The team's starting rotation, which has a Justin Steele-sized hole. With Steele out for the year following elbow surgery, Chicago's rotation has had its ups and downs. Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga have been excellent, but the team's starters rank 18th in baseball in ERA (4.06) and have allowed the second-most home runs (84).
It's highly likely the Cubs only have Kyle Tucker for the next few months, as he's set to seek an enormous contract in free agency. While he's still in town and they have an elite offense, the franchise should go all-in. Netting a top-tier starting pitcher could be the difference between the Cubs making a run to the World Series or suffering an early exit in the postseason.
New York Mets: Center Fielder
Yes, the Mets could use another starting pitcher, but the rotation looks much healthier now, led by Kodai Senga, David Peterson, and Clay Holmes. The real issue is the team's lack of production from center field. Tyrone Taylor has played 85 games in center and has an OPS of .580. There isn't a good option to replace him on the roster, so New York needs to go shopping.
Steve Cohen didn't give Juan Soto $765 million to have a flawed roster, the team's owner is almost certain to go all-in during his superstar's prime. There are a number of center fielders out there the Mets could make offers on, with Luis Robert and Cedric Mullins leading the list.
San Diego Padres: Catcher
While left field is also a major hole for the Friars, nothing is more pressing than San Diego finding a catcher that can hit. So far this season, Padres catchers have a combined WAR of -0.9, worst in baseball. The combination of Elias Diaz and Martin Maldonado has been a flop, and something has to change at the position. General manager A.J. Preller is always looking to wheel and deal, and he'll earn his paycheck if he can find a reliable backstop.
Catchers who can hit are a rare commodity in baseball these days and finding one won't be cheap. But even a league-average catcher would be a massive improvement for the Padres at this point.