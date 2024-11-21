Five MLB Pitchers Receive Exactly One Vote for 2024 Cy Young Award
Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale and Detroit Tigers lefty Tarik Skubal each won their first Cy Young award on Wednesday night but they weren't the only pitchers getting votes. Five different pitchers garnered exactly one vote from members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
Each voting media member ranks their top five pitchers in each league. First-place votes are worth seven points, second are worth four, third are worth three, fourth are worth two points and fifth place votes are worth one.
Sale won the National League Cy Young with 198 points after getting 26 first-place votes and four second-place votes.
There were 13 NL pitchers to receive points and three that garnered a single vote as each received one point. Braves righty Reynaldo Lopez, New York Mets lefty Sean Manaea, and Philadelphia Phillies righty Aaron Nola all earned a single fifth-place vote.
Skubal got all 30 first-place votes to win the American League Cy Young unanimously with 210 points.
In the American League, nine players earned points, and two received a single vote. Texas Rangers closer Kirby Yates earned one fourth-place vote for two points, while Houston Astros starter Yusei Kikuchi earned one point for a single fifth-place vote.