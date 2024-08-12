Former Cardinals Top Prospect Jordan Walker Promoted Back to Majors After Triple-A Stint
Former top prospect Jordan Walker was recalled by the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday after spending over three months with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds.
The 22-year-old outfielder was originally called to the majors at the start of the 2023 season and starred as a rookie, registering a .276/.342/.445 slash line in 117 games. He totaled 16 home runs and 51 RBIs on 116 hits.
However, Walker struggled at the beginning of the 2024 season, batting .155/.239/.259 in his first 20 games of the year with nine hits in 67 plate appearances. The Cardinals demoted him to Triple-A on April 24.
Walker will step up as infielder Matt Carpenter was placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain.
In 78 games in Memphis, he batted .257/.321/.426, adding up to a .747 OPS. He hit nine home runs and totaled 33 RBIs on 82 hits.
The Cardinals selected Walker in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.