Former Cardinals Top Prospect Jordan Walker Promoted Back to Majors After Triple-A Stint

Madison Williams

Apr 1, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) reacts after a catch to end the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Apr 1, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) reacts after a catch to end the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Former top prospect Jordan Walker was recalled by the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday after spending over three months with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds.

The 22-year-old outfielder was originally called to the majors at the start of the 2023 season and starred as a rookie, registering a .276/.342/.445 slash line in 117 games. He totaled 16 home runs and 51 RBIs on 116 hits.

However, Walker struggled at the beginning of the 2024 season, batting .155/.239/.259 in his first 20 games of the year with nine hits in 67 plate appearances. The Cardinals demoted him to Triple-A on April 24.

Walker will step up as infielder Matt Carpenter was placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain.

In 78 games in Memphis, he batted .257/.321/.426, adding up to a .747 OPS. He hit nine home runs and totaled 33 RBIs on 82 hits.

The Cardinals selected Walker in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

