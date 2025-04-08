Former MLB Pitcher Octavio Dotel Dies After Roof of Nightclub Collapses
Former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel has died after the roof of a nightclub collapsed early Tuesday morning in the Dominican Republic.
According to Noticias SIN, the roof of the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo collapsed during a performance from popular merengue singer Rubby Perez at around 1:00 a.m. At least 58 people were killed and more than 150 were injured. It's not yet clear what caused the roof to collapse.
Dotel, had attended the nightclub alongside fellow former MLB player Tony Blanco, who also died as a result of the collapsed roof. Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Montecristi and the sister of former MLB star Nelson Cruz was also among the deceased, officials said.
MLB issued a statement after the news of Dotel's passing.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred also issued a statement on the incident in Santo Domingo:
Dotel, 51, pitched in MLB from 1999 to 2013. Throughout a 15-year career, he recorded a 15.8 WAR and had a 3.78 ERA across 758 appearances. He registered 109 career saves and struck out 1,143 batters in 951 innings. Dotel played for 13 different MLB franchises in his career, which ranks second all-time behind only Edwin Jackson. Notably, he won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.
Blanco played in MLB in 2003 for the Washington Nationals. He featured in 56 games and recorded 11 hits, including one home run. He also spent several years playing overseas in Japan.