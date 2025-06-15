Former MLB Star Suffers Serious Injury in Savannah Bananas Game
Sean Casey will never forget his first, and probably last, appearance with the Savannah Bananas as the Cincinnati Reds legend suffered a brutally painful injury after drawing a walk in an exhibition game.
The Savannah Bananas have become a huge hit in recent years, with their wild games selling out MLB and NFL stadiums all over the country.
On Saturday they were in Cincinnati, which is why Casey, who is 50, was invited out to have some fun in front of a sellout crowd at Great American Ball Park.
Well, after the three-time MLB All-Star drew a walk he thought about taking second base but then tore his hamstring while rounding first base.
Here's that sequence:
Apparently the injury was so bad that the hamstring ripped off the bone and he will soon be having surgery.
"I thought he was just playing to the crowd. You know like, ‘Hey, I’m an older guy and it’s hard for me to run.’ Turns out he completely tore his hamstring," Reds announcer Jim Day told Cincinnati.com. "He completely tore the hamstring off the bone. He’s got surgery this week. Took one for the team. … We wish Sean Casey the best. That’s a tough one right there."
Ouch.
Here's hoping Casey has a speedy recovery.