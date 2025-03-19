Former NFL, USC Quarterback Casually Robbed Fly Ball From Max Muncy in Japan
Rodney Peete is best known as a former star quarterback at USC, and a longtime NFL signal caller who started 87 games and played for six franchises across a 15-year career. Today, he's a local sports personality in Los Angeles, and a diehard Dodgers fan, whose son RJ Peete works as a clubhouse attendant for the franchise.
The elder Peete and his wife Holly Robinson-Peete made the trip to Tokyo to watch the Los Angeles open its season against the Chicago Cubs, and he made a highlight of his own. In the bottom of the sixth inning with the Dodgers up 6–3, Pete—wearing a glove—appeared to rob L.A. third baseman Max Muncy of a catchable foul ball off the bat of Ian Happ.
Muncy was clearly irked by the play, but Peete took to X to argue that the infielder didn't have a legitimate chance to make the play.
Based on the replay, it certainly looks like Muncy had a chance at it, though the ball did seem to miss Muncy's glove, which looked to be positioned above Peete's, so maybe the Trojans great has a point here.
In any case, Happ would strike out in the at-bat and the Dodgers finished off the 6–3 win, so no harm, no foul.
We'll see whether Peete takes the time to call in and defend himself, live from Tokyo. Local radio host Tim Cates is already on the case.